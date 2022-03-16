Skip to main content

Tennessee Announces Return of Big Orange Caravan

The Big Orange Caravan is officially set to return in April. The Five-City tour returns for the first time in four years, featuring Danny White, Rick Barnes, Kelly Harper and Josh Heupel. The series kicks off on April 19th and will conclude on May 3rd. Below is the full press release from Tennessee.

"Tennessee Athletics' popular "Big Orange Caravan" presented by RJV Equipment makes its triumphant return in April and May and will be headlined by Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White, head football coach Josh Heupel, men's basketball coach Rick Barnes and women's basketball coach Kellie Harper.

A collaborative fan appreciation tour hosted by Tennessee Athletics and the UT Knoxville Office of Alumni Affairs, "Big Orange Caravan" will make stops in Chattanooga (April 19), Atlanta (April 20), the Tri-Cities (April 21), Nashville (April 28) and Memphis (May 3). Details on each venue will be announced soon.

Tickets for each tour stop cost $20 and include light food options. A total of $5 of every ticket sold will benefit the local UT Alumni chapter. Tickets are available now at AllVols.com.

Doors to each event open at 5 p.m. local time followed by a meet and greet with the headliners from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. A cash bar, as well as light food and appetizers, will be available. Each program begins at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by "The Voice of the Vols" Bob Kesling, the program will feature fun stories, insight and a Q & A with White and the coaches. The UT Spirit Squads and Smokey will also be in attendance.

In addition, season tickets for the 2022 football season are on sale now at AllVols.com or by contacting the UT Athletic Ticket Office at (865) 946-7000. Existing season ticket holders have until May 1 to renew their tickets." 

