Tennessee Football Staffer Accepts News College Position

The Tennessee staff continues to change even into the month of February, as new changes have indicated that the Vols will be without some of their staffers from last season at many levels.

Earlier in the offseason, the Vols made many moves following the firing of defensive coordinator Tim Banks and the hiring of brand new coordinator Jim Knowles. Knowles would help bring in three new positional coaches, including a new co-defensive coordinator, which isn't something that has been the case in recent years under Banks.

That individual is Anthony Poindexter, who is set to be the new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach for the Vols this season. Tennessee has also lost out on some of their staffers who are analysts and scouts, including their most recent departure.

That departure comes from Donovan Lahmann, who is now taking an assistant director of player personnel job with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. This is an upgraded job in many people's opinion, but this is something that many believe the talented assistant deserves.

"NC State hired Donovan Lahmann as an assistant director of player personnel, TheWolfpacker.com has learned. He spent the past two seasons as a scouting analyst at Tennessee," said Noah Fleischman .

This caught the attention of many, which quickly came with some comments from others. One of Lahmann's former co-workers was quick to share some comments on the situation. That individual is Steven Ruzic. Here is what the Tennessee staff member had to say when sharing a statement online following the departure of someone he was close to.

"From College swimmer to Football scout…and you know what? He’s great at what he does - he has no limits and will be at the top one day soon!! He gave his all everyday! Beyond grateful for my time with you brother!"

Ruzic would then make a separate post discussing both Lahmann and Coleman Minnis, who is off to take on a new role with the Missouri Tigers. Here is what was said in that post by Ruzic.

"For the past 2 years I have had 2 guys work alongside me everyday that were absolutely elite! Unfortunately for me and this program they both are moving on, but fortunately for them, they have more than earned this! Congratulation @ColemanMinnis & @DLahmann_UTK," said the talented staffer in an individual post.

