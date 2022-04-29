Skip to main content

Tennessee Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee sophomore linebacker Aaron Willis has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Twitter on Friday.

Willis has three years of eligibility remaining.

In his time on Rocky Top, the Virginia native did not see the field much.

He was one of 51 players nationally named to the Butkus Award watch list and was a 2020 Under Armour All-America Game roster invitee.

After playing for three years at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Willis transferred to Life Christian Academy for his senior year.

A postgame video of Willis after LCA played at McCallie in Chattanooga can be seen at the top.

(Note: at the time this video was taken, Jeremy Pruitt was still the head coach at Tennessee.)

Prior to Willis’ decision to transfer, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary doted on the sophomore during spring practice  media availability.

“I can’t leave out Aaron Willis,” Jean-Mary said. “He is another kid that didn't get a chance to go through spring and he has been a pleasant surprise. He is starting to look like he is more comfortable in the system we have and has been making plays every day."

Willis leaves a linebacker room that is now clogged with bodies, despite being remarkably thin last spring.

This story will be updated when Willis announces his next stop.


Cover photo: Tennessee Athletic Communications

