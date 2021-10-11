Checkered Neyland Officially Announced for Ole Miss Game

    • October 11, 2021
    Tennessee Officially Announces Checkered Neyland for Ole Miss Game

    Lane Kiffin's return to Neyland just got a little more interesting
    Author:

    Whether it be Lane Kiffin returning to Neyland as an opposing head coach for the first time since he left the Vols for USC in 2010, Tennessee riding a two-game win streak that has seen tremendous offense play or Josh Heupel getting a chance to show how his team compares to an above-average SEC team, the Tennessee-Ole Miss game has plenty of storylines.

    And Tennessee just made it even more interesting.

    Tennessee Football has officially announced that it will be a checkered Neyland for this Saturday's game with the tweets from @Vol_Football twitter and Tennessee's AD Danny White. 

    As White says in the above tweet, Tennessee-Ole Miss attendees can find their color at CheckerNeyland.com

    The last time Tennessee checkered Neyland was under Butch Jones when the Vols lost 41-0 to the Georgia Bulldogs on September 30, 2017 while also sporting the smokey grey uniforms.

    Two months after that game, Tennessee hired Phillip Fulmer as new Athletic Director and hired Jeremy Pruitt as head coach.

    Checkered Neyland was never incorporated under the two, but first-year Athletic Director Danny White is bringing back the tradition. 

    The Vols will host the Ole Miss rebels on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET for a night game in a checkered Neyland, as Tennessee will look to build off of their recent success in the past two weeks of outscoring their opponents 107-44.

