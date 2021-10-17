Tennessee Opens as 29-Point Underdogs Against Alabama

In Tennessee's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss in Week 7, the Rebels were able to cover the 2.5 point spread in which Mississippi was favored. As for Week 8, Tennessee will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the 6-1 Crimson Tide, and they have been declared 29-point underdogs via Circa Sports.

The news regarding the spread broke Sunday afternoon via Michael Bratton of "that SEC Podcast" with the tweet below:

Alabama is currently 4-3 against the spread for the 2021 season, while the Vols have gone 3-4.