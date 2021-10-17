    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Tennessee Opens as 29-Point Underdogs Against Alabama

    Following the Vols loss to Ole Miss, Tennessee will travel to Alabama in a game where they are 29-point underdogs
    Author:

    In Tennessee's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss in Week 7, the Rebels were able to cover the 2.5 point spread in which Mississippi was favored. As for Week 8, Tennessee will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the 6-1 Crimson Tide, and they have been declared 29-point underdogs via Circa Sports.

    The news regarding the spread broke Sunday afternoon via Michael Bratton of "that SEC Podcast" with the tweet below:

    Alabama is currently 4-3 against the spread for the 2021 season, while the Vols have gone 3-4.

    USATSI_16973943_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Opens as 29-Point Underdogs Against Alabama

    42 seconds ago
    82ECAC46-F28B-4DB6-888F-78E3EE70205D
    Football

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Ole Miss

    1 hour ago
    D04A0085-35B5-425C-9281-311981A179A2
    Football

    Game Balls: Tennessee-Ole Miss

    1 hour ago
    A52044D4-043F-4E2D-9159-8E4C90AB8DC0
    Football

    Nichols: Tennessee Fans Just Can’t Stop Wasting Energy on What Could’ve Been

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16973709_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Josh Heupel Provides Update on Hendon Hooker, Cade Mays Injuries

    2 hours ago
    Cade Mays
    Football

    Vols Lose Key Offensive Lineman Against Ole Miss

    16 hours ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-16 at 9.44.04 PM
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: Vols trail Ole Miss 24-12 After Tumultuous 30 Minutes

    16 hours ago
    Watch: Neyland Stadium Shows Off Mind-Blowing Light Show Prior to Kickoff Against Ole Miss
    Football

    Watch: Neyland Stadium Shows Off Mind-Blowing Light Show Prior to Kickoff Against No. 13 Ole Miss

    18 hours ago