Tennessee postpones spring game, SEC calls off athletic events until further notice

Tennessee's annual spring game will no longer take place on April 18.

In a statement released by UT's athletics department, the program announced that due to the SEC's suspension of athletics events (which include practices, etc.) across campuses until April 15, it will no longer hold one of the program's most storied traditions for the time being.

The status regarding the game's future remains in limbo, as the university has been unable to reach a decision at this time.

"Tennessee's Chevrolet Orange & White Game will not be played on April 18," the program issued in a statement. "The status of the game will be determined at a later date."

Not only will the Vols not host the Orange & White game, but other sports such as baseball, softball, and rowing have been called off as well.

Even recruiting efforts have been grounded, a reality that the likes of Jeremy Pruitt, Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper cannot be happy about. UT's annual Pro Day has also been delayed until further notice.

"I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who have poured their heart and soul into their training and now find themselves in a season of uncertainty," UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "There are many lingering questions...for which we do not yet have answers."

Despite the reality that they are facing, Fulmer is dedicating his time to finding a resolution - no matter how long it takes.

"I am focused on actively engaging in the dialogue that is to come as we work to support our young men and women."