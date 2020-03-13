VolunteerCountry
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Tennessee postpones spring game, SEC calls off athletic events until further notice

Cory Sanning

Tennessee's annual spring game will no longer take place on April 18.

In a statement released by UT's athletics department, the program announced that due to the SEC's suspension of athletics events (which include practices, etc.) across campuses until April 15, it will no longer hold one of the program's most storied traditions for the time being.

The status regarding the game's future remains in limbo, as the university has been unable to reach a decision at this time.

"Tennessee's Chevrolet Orange & White Game will not be played on April 18," the program issued in a statement. "The status of the game will be determined at a later date."

Not only will the Vols not host the Orange & White game, but other sports such as baseball, softball, and rowing have been called off as well.

Even recruiting efforts have been grounded, a reality that the likes of Jeremy Pruitt, Rick Barnes and Kellie Harper cannot be happy about. UT's annual Pro Day has also been delayed until further notice.

"I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who have poured their heart and soul into their training and now find themselves in a season of uncertainty," UT athletic director Phillip Fulmer said in a statement. "There are many lingering questions...for which we do not yet have answers."

Despite the reality that they are facing, Fulmer is dedicating his time to finding a resolution - no matter how long it takes.

"I am focused on actively engaging in the dialogue that is to come as we work to support our young men and women."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Tennessee fans are reacting to the outbreak of COVID-19

Sporting events across the globe are being systematically cancelled with each passing day, and Tennessee fans are weighing in as the Novel Coronavirus outbreak continues.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Be prepared to lose your spring game, Tennessee fans

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the cancellation of countless sporting events across the globe, Tennessee football fans need to brace themselves for the cancellation of April 18's Orange & White game.

Cory Sanning

SEC cancels remaining tournament games

Following the conclusion of Wednesday’s games, the SEC announced on Thursday that the remainder of the tournament would be cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cory Sanning

NBA postpones remainder of season: What that means for former Vols

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the league would be postponing the remainder of the season following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee suspending in-person classes, activities following spring break

The University of Tennessee announced that it will suspend all in-person classes following the conclusion of spring break until at least April 3, interim President Randy Boyd announces on Wednesday.

Cory Sanning

Pruitt addresses possibility of campus shutdown due to Coronavirus outbreak

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt addressed the possibility of a complete campus shutdown in the event of the spread of COVID-19 in Knoxville.

Cory Sanning

Sanning: Pruitt's excitement speaks volumes to this group of Vols

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt couldn't hide his enthusiasm about returning to practice on Tuesday, and that could bode well for this young group come time for fall camp.

Cory Sanning

Pruitt, Vols focusing on ball control as Tennessee kicks off spring practice

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says that the Vols' primary focus during spring practice will be taking care of the ball on both sides of the ball.

Cory Sanning

Watch: Sights and sounds from Tennessee's spring practice - March 10

Tennessee football kicked off its spring practice sessions on Tuesday as the Vols prepare for their annual Orange and White game on April 18.

Cory Sanning

2021 Consensus Top 10 prospect Jabari Smith is taking us through his journey in his own words! He details his visit with the #Vols here:

Cory Sanning