Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker Details Decision to Return For Final Season

Tennessee received the best news of the off-season so far on Sunday afternoon when quarterback Hendon Hooker announced his intentions to return to the University for another season.

Following Tuesday morning's practice, Hooker met with the media and discussed his decision to return to Knoxville.

"Really, just prayer and talking with my family and the coaches as well," Hooker said about what went into it—getting their feedback on what they thought about my season and my production. I have got a couple of grades back. Just really trusting the process and doing what I have always done, keeping my head down and controlling what I can control.

When asked further, Hooker did provide more insight into the draft grades.

"Mid-round and I want to go higher. So, coming back was a great choice."

So how did Hooker let Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel know the news, and how did he react?

"It was very casual," Hooker said of informing Heupel of his decision to return. "We were just kind of walking off the field and he was like 'what you gonna do?'. I said, 'I'm going to come back next year,' and he was like 'oh, okay. Yeah, I'm excited. Let's go to Atlanta,' and I was like 'yes sir, let's make it happen.'"

Hooker threw for 2,567 yards and 27 touchdowns to just three interceptions after taking over for Joe Milton III in game two of the season. He carried the ball another 148 times for 560 yards and five touchdowns. However, his best football could be ahead of him. As he looks towards the future on Rocky Top, he just wants to be consistent and help the younger players around him.

"Like I always preach on, it's about being consistent in my play and leadership. I just try to build guys around me to improve their games and work ethic—just being a leader. I feel like that's the biggest aspect of getting the offense to operate smoothly and take it to the next level that we're talking about. I am extremely excited. I am ready to come back and be a good example for these young guys coming in. Just showing them the ropes and building a new culture here at Tennessee."

