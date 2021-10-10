    • October 10, 2021
    Tennessee Ranked No. 23 in Latest ESPN FPI

    Following Tennessee's second consecutive dominant SEC win, the Vols come in at number 23 in ESPN's latest Football Power Index
    Author:

    Now at 4-2, Tennessee has two SEC wins under its belt in which they outscored Mizzou and South Carolina 107-44, scoring 28 in the first quarter both weeks. The losses have come to Pittsburgh early in the season and Florida, but Tennessee is playing its best football of the season going into Week 7's home matchup against Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

    Tennessee's recent wins and explosive offensive performances have garnered enough attention to earn them a spot in the top 25 of ESPN's latest College Football Power Index, coming in at the 23rd spot. 

    The full ESPN College FPI can be seen here.

    Tennessee's next opponent, Ole Miss, comes in at no. 16 on the list, still projected to win two more games than the Vols on the year.

    Despite the higher ranking, ESPN's FPI game predictor has the Vols with a slight edge over the Rebels, with a 53.8 percent chance to win for Tennessee.

    Lane Kiffin will return to face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, the first time Kiffin will face the Vols as a head coach since he left the team to take the USC head coaching job in January of 2010.

     

