Tennessee Reveals Uniforms Ahead of ‘Johnny Majors Classic’

The Vols will wear all orange against Pitt in honor of Majors

Week 2 will see Pittsburgh come to Rocky Top for the ‘Johnny Majors Classic,’ and in honor of the all-time great VFL, Tennessee will wear all orange this Saturday.

The Tennessee Football Twitter page officially unveiled the uniforms with the tweet below:

Featured also is Pitt’s uniform combo below as the colors will be vibrant on Saturday at noon, when both programs honor the legendary Johnny Majors.