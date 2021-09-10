September 10, 2021
Tennessee Reveals Uniforms Ahead of ‘Johnny Majors Classic’

The Vols will wear all orange against Pitt in honor of Majors
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Week 2 will see Pittsburgh come to Rocky Top for the ‘Johnny Majors Classic,’ and in honor of the all-time great VFL, Tennessee will wear all orange this Saturday.

The Tennessee Football Twitter page officially unveiled the uniforms with the tweet below:

AC5165EA-5C4F-4797-ADDB-DE8FA7A94B21

Featured also is Pitt’s uniform combo below as the colors will be vibrant on Saturday at noon, when both programs honor the legendary Johnny Majors. 

KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Defensive back Trevon Flowers #1 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
