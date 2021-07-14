Tennessee Unveils 2021 Football Roster

Tennessee unveiled its 2021 fall football roster on Wednesday morning. The update included numerous number changes, number reveals for the incoming transfers and unveiled the position of several incoming freshmen. To see the full roster and all measurables click here.

Incoming Transfer Numbers

WR JaVonta Payton (Mississippi State)- No.3

QB Joe Milton (Michigan)- No.7

LB Juwan Mitchell- No.10

CB Kamal Hadden (Auburn)- No.13

LB William Mohan (Michigan)- No.18

PK Chase McGrath (USC)- No.40

DT Da'Jon Terry (Kansas)- No.95

DL Caleb Tremblay (USC)- No.97

DB Brandon Turnage (not revealed but listed on roster)

Late 2021 Enrollees Numbers and Positions

De'Shawn Rucker will wear No.28 and play defensive back.

Kaemen Marley will wear No.42 and is listed as a defensive back.

Juco signee Jeremiah Crawford will wear No.53 and play offensive tackle.

Trinity Bell will wear No.84 and play tight end.

Julian Nixon will wear No.85 and play tight end.

Amari McNeill will wear No.93 and play defensive line.

Notable Number Changes from Spring to Fall

WR Grant Frerking will switch from No.38 to No.0

RB Jabari Small will switch from No.20 to No.2

DB Doneiko Slaughter will switch from No.18 to No.3

WR Jimmy Holiday will switch from No.10 to No.6

LB Byron Young will switch from No.13 to No.6

DL LaTrell Bumphus will switch from No.88 to No.11

DB Tamarion McDonald will switch from No. 21 to No.12

DL Omari Thomas will switch from No.58 to No.21

LB Morven Joseph will switch from No.19 to No.25

OL Darnell will switch from No.72 to No.58

DL Kurott Garland will switch from No.79 to No.99

Thoughts

With the amount of ins and outs in Tennessee's program since January, it is not a surprise to see a lot of these number changes happens. This is pretty standard during the off-season. Position wise, Kaemen Marley has always brought the most intrigue. He is a true hybrid-style player, and it makes sense for Tennessee to want to get creative with him at defensive back given his listed size of 6'3",195lbs. Julian Nixon moving into the tight end room instead of playing receiver was expected. It is something he embraced and worked towards this off-season. Trinity Bell coming off an ACL injury and slotting into the tight end room instead of being used to add depth to the defensive line room makes sense. If he is healthy in the later half of the season, he could give Tennessee a unique weapon in the red area. Amari McNeill moving to defensive line does not come as a complete shock. He is an athletic body that can eat space, and he certainly adds depth. With no bad habits exhibited on film, he is probably a guy Rodney Garner is excited to get to mold. Elsewhere, Joe Milton lists at 6'5", 244lbs. I stood with him outside of the Orange & White game in April, and he is physically impressive. Always has been. I know several people were interested to see how he measured in.