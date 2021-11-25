Skip to main content
    November 25, 2021
    Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combination for Rivalry Game

    The Vols will rock all orange to close out the regular season against Vanderbilt.
    The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will face off against the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-9, 0-7 SEC) this Saturday, November 27, at 3:45 p.m. ET for the final regular season game of the year.

    The Vols have already become eligible for a bowl game with their win against South Alabama last week, but a win this week would give first-year head coach Josh Heupel the most wins for a Tennessee first-year head coach since Phillip Fulmer in 1992. 

    Saturday's matchup will also be Senior Night for many Vols, and many seniors are looking to go out on top in their last game as a Vol in Neyland Stadium. 

    On Saturday, Tennessee will officially sport the orange tops and orange bottoms, or 'britches,' as VFL Trey Smith would say, for the final regular season game. (See tweet below)

    Josh Heupel said the following on Senior Night and how he will handle it with his players.

    "It is one that you remember, parts of it. The four or five years go really quick. When you're a freshman, it seems like it's a long way away. By the time you get to the end of it, it goes really quickly. Really appreciative of all that our guys have done, in particular since I've gotten here. They've been a huge part of laying the foundation to our program and been instrumental in the acceleration of our growth as a program, too. I think the emotion—you get done with warmups, you get a chance to see your family, that part's unique. And because of that, I think you truly try to soak some things in that maybe you haven't as much during the course of your career. But then when you go back in that locker room before you run out, then it becomes ball. For our guys, separating the two will be important in preparing the right way and executing once the game's kicked off. But again, it is certainly something that you will remember."

