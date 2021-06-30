Tennessee Veteran DL Enters Transfer Portal

For the second time in less than a week, Tennessee has lost a defensive lineman to the transfer portal.

Volunteer veteran Darel Middleton has been a starter on the line at times, and he grew to be a fan favorite during his time in Knoxville.

Middleton’s entry has been expected behind the scenes, as he has not been happy with his spot inside the program, according to various sources.

Middleton started in 12 of the 22 games he played in at Tennessee, and he was a major contributor during Tennessee’s 2019 winning streak.

Middleton joins Greg Emerson as the second Vol defensive lineman to enter the transfer portal this week.

His UT bio states: “Major contributor on the defensive line who made an immediate impact in his first season with the Vols in 2019 … Knoxville native who spent two seasons developing himself into one of the top junior college prospects before signing with Tennessee in December 2018 ... Has played in 22 games and made 12 starts since arriving at Tennessee.”

