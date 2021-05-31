Vols DB Solomon Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee reserve defender Kenny Solomon has entered the transfer portal, he tells VR2 on Sports Illustrated. The news was first reported by 247 Sports.

Solomon's career at Rocky Top has been filled with position changes, as he bounced around from defensive back to wide receiver, while being a key contributor on the Tennessee special teams unit.

Solomon saw action in all 10 games in 2020, and played on both sides of the ball last year, as he made a mid-season position change.

Solomon was also a standout on the track scene for the Volunteers, and he is known for his world-class speed.

He was a developmental player the Vols took late in the 2019 cycle as a preferred walk-on before earning a scholarship later that season, and he did continue to make steady progression during his time as a Volunteer. He will likely find a home pretty quickly, as he will have multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Over the recent weeks, Tennessee has added multiple players through the transfer portal, including two cornerbacks and one wide receiver. Each player the Vols added at those positions bring added special teams value, which puts even more of a strain on Solomon's potential for playing time.

