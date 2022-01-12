Tennessee WR Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee wide receiver Andison Coby has entered the transfer portal, a source confirmed to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated. The news was first reported by 247 Sports.

Coby was a late addition to the 2021 class, as he signed with the Vols after Jeremy Pruitt was fired and he was recruited to Knoxville by Tee Martin and Joe Osovet.

Coby appeared in five games this past fall, but he only hauled in one reception. He will have three years of eligibility left at his next stop.

The former junior college prospect only other offers coming out of the Junior College ranks were Arkansas State and Western Kentucky.

Coby joins Dee Beckwith and Will Albright as the latest members of the transfer portal for the Vols. Defensive End Tyler Baron removed his name last week.

Below is a video of Coby detailing his decision to commit to Tennessee at the time.