Three VFLs Set to Make NFL Debut Today

  Author:
  Publish date:

The NFL preseason is officially underway and three former Vols are set to make their debut on Saturday afternoon. Cade Mays, Alontae Taylor and Velus Jones Jr will all see playing time in their respective team's game.

Mays and Jones will both play in the 1pm time slot. Mays and the Painters will play in Washington against the Commanders, while Jones and the Bears will host the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Jones has been a bright spot for the Bears during training camp, so he will likely get some early opportunities in the preseason. 

Mays will look to prove his worth on the offensive line and earn a spot in Carolina's rotation. 

Taylor, the highest-drafted Vol in the 2022 Draft, will have the opportunity to earn his spot in New Orleans secondary. The Saints will will travel to Houston to play the Texans at 8 pm ET. 

All games can be found on the NFL Network or on the app/website of each respective team.

