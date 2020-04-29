At this point, Trey Smith has nothing more to prove.

From garnering All-American honors as a freshman, to fighting through blood clots, to returning to the field for Tennessee- all while taking time to help the less fortunate- the Jackson (Tenn.) native has made quite a name for himself on Rocky Top and across the nation.

The national recognition reached its peak in February, as Smith earned Jason Witten’s Collegiate Man of the Year Award for the 2019 college football season.

He is also the inaugural recipient of the Fritz Pollard Trophy, given to the collegiate player who has exemplified extraordinary courage, community values and exceptional performance on the field, according to a Tennessee athletics.

Now, Smith has earned another honor.

According to an announcement from the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame (via Tennessee football’s Twitter account), Smith has been named the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Co-Amateur Athlete of the Year, along with Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker.

The awards are slated to be presented August 1 at the Omni Hotel in Nashville, according to UT’s release.

Along with serving as a personal honor for Smith, the award marks the first such accolade for Tennessee football since 2008-2010, when former safety Eric Berry won the award three consecutive times.

Aside from focusing on Tennessee football, this award also marks the fifth consecutive time that a UT athlete has been given at least a share of the award.

Former All-SEC forward Grant Williams won in 2018 and 2019, while former Tennessee track star and U.S. Olympian Christian Coleman won in 2016 and 2017.

For Smith, this should only increase his draft stock as he prepares for his final season at Tennessee.

The offensive lineman announced his intent to return to Rocky Top in January, rather than declare for the NFL Draft. In the process, he quoted former quarterback Peyton Manning when Manning went through the same scenario:

“I’ve made up my mind, and I don’t plan to ever look back. I’m going to stay at the University of Tennessee.”