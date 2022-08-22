USC Releases Statement on Bru McCoy's Eligibility

USC has issued a statement on Sunday night regarding the eligibility of student-athlete Bru McCoy, who has not yet been deemed eligible heading into the 2022 campaign.

However, the fact of the matter with this statement is that it is not completely true. It paints USC in a light that suggests they have exhausted all options, but they have not.

Instead, they have yet to sign a No Participation Opportunity form in favor of McCoy transferring to Tennessee. This form would allow McCoy immediate eligibility and not lay the decision in the lap of the NCAA.

McCoy could end up being a focal point in Tennessee's offense, if he is eligible this season, which one source has indicated remains still highly likely at this time, but until this issued is cleared up, the Vols have to prepare him, but also prepare to be without him.

Obviously, getting him prepared, being able to rep him, you'd like that before you start your regular game plan week," Josh Heupel recently said of how Tennessee is handling the situation. "Essentially seven days before kickoff. That's best-case situation where you are able to work him, incorporate him and play him for what it's going to look like when we run out of the tunnel. Our administration has done everything that they possibility can. They've been great throughout the entire process from the very beginning. They're still working as hard as they can to give him the opportunity to play. I don't have an answer on that (when eligibility decision would be). There are some things that are out of my control, Bru's control and our administration's control in this process. Everybody on our side is working as hard as they possibility can to make sure that we come to a resolution as quickly as possible and give the kid an opportunity to go play."

Tennessee is now eleven days from kickoff against Ball State on September 1st at 7 pm ET.