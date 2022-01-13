Just In: Veteran Tennessee Offensive Tackle Enters Transfer Portal

Skip to main content

Tennessee OL Calbert Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee offensive lineman K'Rojhn Calbert has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3 Sports. A source confirmed this to Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated moments ago.

Calbert missed the 2021 season due a bicep injury sustained during fall camp.

"K'Rojhn did have surgery," Heupel said about the veteran offensive lineman. "He will not be with us for an extended period of time. I think I have said it before, the strength of one position cannot be one guy. The next guy has to step up and take advantage of the opportunity."

Tennessee has already brought in one transfer offensive tackle this off-season, and they will likely continue to explore the transfer portal waters for another, if the right player becomes available.

Calbert played in 32 games at Tennessee, including five starts on the offensive line in 2019. He was expected to be in the two-deep rotation at tackle for the Vols this fall, a position they were already thin at.

Tennessee brings in Addison Nichols and Mo Clipper in the 2022 class, as well. Both of the Peach State products can play tackle.

