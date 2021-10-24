    • October 24, 2021
    VFL Patterson Makes NFL History With Latest TD

    The former Volunteer Cordarrelle Patterson makes history in Week 7 with latest score against Miami
    When it comes to how VFLs have fared in the pros this season, one of if not the biggest performer week in, week out is Cordarrelle Patterson. Coming into Week 7, Atlanta Falcons RB/WR Patterson had rushed for 173 yards on 41 carries for a score in addition to 25 catches for 295 yards and four touchdowns in only five games, as the Falcons had their bye-week in Week 6. 

    In Week 8, Patterson rushed for 60 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown, along with two catches for one yard, far exceeding fellow Falcon rusher who had four carries for ten yards and no catches. Now that Patterson has cemented himself as Atlanta's lead rushing option this season, his production led to history being made by the VFL on Sunday against the Dolphins with his three-yard touchdown. 

    Patterson became the first player in NFL history to record 10+ career rushing scores, 10+ career receiving touchdowns and 5+ career kickoff return scores since the AFL/NFL merger in 1970. (See tweet via Tennessee Football Twitter below):

    'Flash' continues to play at a high-level in his ninth season in the NFL and first with the Falcons, as CP is well on his way to having his best season in the pros in every offensive statistical category. Patterson has already exceeded his best year rushing the ball, as his 233 yards rushing on the season top his 232 from last year with Chicago. As far as catching the ball, Patterson only needs 174 yards receiving to beat his career-best season total of 469 receiving yards from his rookie year with Minnesota. 

    Patterson and the Falcons will host division foe Carolina next week on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. ET.

