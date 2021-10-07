VFL Standouts in NFL Week 4

An in-depth look at former Vols who stood out in NFL Week 4 action

This week's examination of how former Vols performed in NFL Week 4 action has a clear standout: Atlanta Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson.

RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson, Falcons

The VFL has been having a career year so far in his ninth year and first with Atlanta, and the return specialist just had his first three touchdown reception performance in his NFL career. The Rock Hill, South Carolina native finished his monster day with a total of five catches for 82 yards and the three scores along with six carries for 34 yards in Atlanta's 34-30 loss to the Washington Football Team.

Patterson's three scores from Sunday can all be seen below, going in chronological order.

One of the biggest surprises in this NFL season has been 'Scoredarrelle Patterson's offensive dominance. The VFL has always been a dominant kick return specialist, earning four first-team All Pro rosters in addition to four Pro Bowls.

Patterson's 2021 season has been nothing short of special, as the 30-year-old looks to be well on his way to yet another Pro Bowl appearance with 18 catches for 235 yards and four touchdowns, 27 rushes for 119 yards and a score and seven kick returns for 170 yards. The Tennessee product also has more touchdowns this year than he did in the past three years combined. 'Flash' has arguably been the centerpiece of the Falcons offense and seems to have found a decent fit with a team after having jumped around to four different teams in his first eight years. The VFL will look to continue his dominant play in England in Week 5 when the Falcons take on the Jets in London on Sunday.

RB Alvin Kamara, Saints

Since VR2 has begun writing this piece on a weekly basis, it seems Kamara will be a frequent visitor to the standout section of the article. 'AK' had quite a day against the Giants in the Saints' overtime loss in Week 4, racking up 120 yards on a Derrick Henry-esk 26 carries, the most Kamara has ever gotten in an NFL game. The VFLs Week 4 performance also saw another first due to the fact that No. 41 was not targeted in the loss. However, Kamara continues to be a dominant force for New Orleans, having over 100 scrimmage yards in back-to-back games in Weeks 3 and 4.

Kamara will get a date with the Washington Football Team's defense in Week 5, which is who fellow VFL Cordarrelle Patterson just torched.

OG Trey Smith, Chiefs

Like Patterson, VFL Trey Smith has put the NFL on notice with his impressive play so far this season. After being one of the most shocking fallers during the 2021 NFL Draft, falling all the way to the sixth round, Smith ranks top 10 in both run-blocking and pass-blocking according to Pro Football Focus. On Sunday, Smith protected star Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes on 67 plays, not allowing a pressure or being penalized. Smith continues to be a productive starter at right guard for the Chiefs, and the Humboldt, Tennessee native will look to help the Chiefs to another win in a significant primetime matchup against the Bills on Sunday Night.

WR Marquez Callaway, Saints

The second Saint on this list comes courtesy of wideout Marquez Callaway. In Week 4, the VFL did not have a monster stat line, but he had a monster play. On the first play in the second half from the 25-yard-line, Saints quarterback dropped back and sent the pigskin downfield for a 58-yard completion to Callaway, the longest play from a VFL in Week 4 action. They play can be seen below courtesy of New Orleans Saints Twitter:

Callaway finished the day with two catches for 74 yards, and he along with fellow VFL Alvin Kamara will look to get the Saints back over .500 when New Orleans takes on Washington in Week 5.

A list of the remaining VFLs and their respective performances in Week 4 can be seen below:

*Note: Only players who were active in Week 4 are listed

DE Derek Barnett, Eagles- Recorded a season-high four tackles in the 42-30 loss to the Chiefs

CB Justin Coleman, Dolphins- Made two tackles in the 27-17 loss to the Colts

LS Morgan Cox, Titans- Was called on to snap for five punts and three field goals in the Titans 27-24 loss to the Jets

DT Malik Jackson, Browns- Tied a career-high with two pass breakups along with recording two tackles

WR Jauan Jennings, 49ers- Had one catch for 14 yards in the 28-21 loss to Seattle,

LB Alexander Johnson, Broncos- Continued to impress by setting a season-high with seven tackles in the 23-7 loss to the Ravens

FB Jakob Johnson, Patriots- Played on 49 snaps in the Sunday night 19-17 loss to Tom Brady's Buccaneers

CB Emmanuel Moseley, 49ers- In his second game back from injury, Moseley had three tackles and two pass breakups in the loss against the Seahawks

P Michael Palardy, Dolphins- Made five punts for 239 yards against the Colts, with three landing inside the 20

WR Josh Palmer, Chargers- Played snaps but did not record a catch in 28-14 over Las Vegas

LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Lions- Recorded his first pass breakup of the year in the loss to Chicago as well as two tackles

CB Cameron Sutton, Steelers- Made one tackles in loss to the Packers

DE Darrell Taylor, Seahawks- Had two tackles, including a sack, against division foe 49ers in win

DL Shy Tuttle, Saints- Made zero tackles in loss to Giants but forced a fumble for the first time in his career

Stats from Tennessee AD Communications

