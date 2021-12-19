Just In: Vol Legacy, App State Transfer Navy Shuler to Transfer 'Home' to Tennessee

Tennessee has reportedly landed transfer quarterback Navy Shuler. The App State transfer is the son of VFL Heath Shuler, one of the best quarterbacks in program history.

Shuler announced the decision moments ago on social media. He wrote: "I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love and the ability to continue my academic and athletic career. I would also like to thank all of the coaches from Power 5 to Group of 5 programs that offered me. It's been very humbling. With that said, I will be transferring to the University of Tennessee, and will be the fifth Shuler in my family to wear the Power T. I would like to thank Coach Heupel and his staff for giving me the opportunity! Rocky Top has always been my home. It's time to return!"

Shuler, a redshirt freshman, will have four years of eligibility remaining in Knoxville and will play alongside his cousin, West Shuler, who is currently a preferred walk-on at Tennessee.

During his time at Christ School in North Carolina, Shuler completed 405 of his 602 passes for 6,541 yards and 71 touchdowns over his career. He only threw 19 interceptions in his prep career.

Appalachian State will return veteran signal-caller Chase Brice for another season. Shuler entered the transfer portal on December 10th and it did not take long for him to decide on Rocky Top as his transfer destination.

Tennessee currently has three quarterbacks on scholarship with Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton set to be joined by Tayven Jackson in the near future, so it remains unclear what Shuler's scholarship status is for the Vols, but adding a serviceable quarterback that is likely content with the option to compete in and compete as a backup is a nice pickup for Josh Heupel and Company in the transfer, especially if Shuler is coming to Knoxville as a preferred walk-on, which is possible.

Shuler's transfer will also mean that his father, Heath, a long-time fan-favorite will be around the program even more in the coming years. Josh Heupel has emphasized the importance of having former Tennessee players around his program. Heath Shuler was recently in town for Tennessee's matchup against South Alabama and spent some time with Josh Heupel in pre-game.