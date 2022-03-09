Skip to main content

Vols Add Key Off-Field Staffer to Sr. Offensive Analyst Role

As first reported by our friends at Football Scoop, Tennessee has added a key off-field staffer in Maxwell Thurmond as a Senior Offensive Analyst. 

Thurmond has a wealth of experience in the coaching world and extensive ties to many of Tennessee's most important recruiting grounds, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. 

Thurmond was most recently the interim head coach at Jacksonville State last fall, but he has worked all over the field as a position coach, including as a special teams coordinator, linebackers coach, defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. 

He also had stints at Austin Peay, Charlotte, West Alabama, Reinhardt (Ga.), and Central Arkansas. During his time at West Alabama, Thurmond coached star NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill. 

As a player, Thurmond starred on the field at Jacksonville State, where he helped the Gamecocks move up to No.2 in the country in their class. He also helped the Gamecocks to a 49-48 victory over Ole Miss, which still stands as one of the programs biggest wins in school history. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It remains to be seen which area Thurmond will focus on, but with Kelsey Pope's elevation to receivers coach, the open position would suggest that he will likely work alongside Pope, while he could work with other aspects of the offense as well. 

To see Thurmond's full bio, click here. 

Recruits React to Pope Hire

Former, Current Vol, and NFL Coaches React to Pope Hire

featured image via Jacksonville State Athletics

3FAAE91D-2F68-4972-AAB9-82E76AE751A3
Football

Vols Add Key Off-Field Staffer to Sr. Offensive Analyst Role

By Matt Ray41 seconds ago
Rick Barnes Talks to Media on Wednesday to Discuss the Vols Before the SEC Tournament
Men's Basketball

Watch: Rick Barnes Talks SEC Tournament and More Before Vols Depart For Tampa Bay

By Jack Foster40 minutes ago
USATSI_17833498_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Vols Bracketology: Looking at Potential Opponents in the Latest Projections

By Jack Foster2 hours ago
USATSI_17716303_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee-James Madison Game One Postponed Due to Weather

By Jack Foster17 hours ago
Cedric Tillman
Football

Tillman, Jones Jr. & NFL Coaches Share Thoughts On Kelsey Pope Hire

By Matt Ray18 hours ago
USATSI_17818951_168390308_lowres
Football

Velus Jones Jr. Surges Up Latest Big Board After Strong Combine Showing

By Matt Ray18 hours ago
E0353170-D1F6-4AF7-BDDF-97C874C0BE29
Baseball

Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 10 Tennessee vs. James Madison Game One

By Jack Foster21 hours ago
USATSI_17833360_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Trio of Vols Receive All-SEC Honors From the League's Coaches

By Jack FosterMar 8, 2022