Vols Add Key Off-Field Staffer to Sr. Offensive Analyst Role

As first reported by our friends at Football Scoop, Tennessee has added a key off-field staffer in Maxwell Thurmond as a Senior Offensive Analyst.

Thurmond has a wealth of experience in the coaching world and extensive ties to many of Tennessee's most important recruiting grounds, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Thurmond was most recently the interim head coach at Jacksonville State last fall, but he has worked all over the field as a position coach, including as a special teams coordinator, linebackers coach, defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

He also had stints at Austin Peay, Charlotte, West Alabama, Reinhardt (Ga.), and Central Arkansas. During his time at West Alabama, Thurmond coached star NFL wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

As a player, Thurmond starred on the field at Jacksonville State, where he helped the Gamecocks move up to No.2 in the country in their class. He also helped the Gamecocks to a 49-48 victory over Ole Miss, which still stands as one of the programs biggest wins in school history.

It remains to be seen which area Thurmond will focus on, but with Kelsey Pope's elevation to receivers coach, the open position would suggest that he will likely work alongside Pope, while he could work with other aspects of the offense as well.

featured image via Jacksonville State Athletics