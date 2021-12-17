Vols Adding 'Dynamic Playmaker' in JuCo DB Desmond Williams

Tennessee could lose multiple players in the secondary after this season, with Alontae Taylor, Theo Jackson and Kenneth George all set to depart. Jackson and George are both leaving as their eligibility runs out, while Taylor has declared for the NFL Draft and will sit out of the bowl game. Veteran safety Trevon Flowers participated in senior day festivities but could opt to return for a final season, if he chooses to.

Given the possibility of losing four guys in the secondary, three of which were multi-year starters, Tennessee had to find immediate impact players in the 2022 recruiting class. East Central C.C. standout Desmond Williams provides just that.

"One of the first things that I watched was his all-play cut up, what he was doing on special teams," Josh Heupel said during Wednesday's signing period press conference. "Dynamic playmaker, really natural and fluid, great hands. Then you see him on the defensive side of the football, smooth in transition, really confident. The 50-50 ball, he's very patient and calm with. Super athletic kid."

As Heupel rebuilds the culture on Rocky Top, recruiting character and locker room fit is important as well. That is another major box he said Williams checked off.

"You meet him, and you fall in love with who he is as a person, too," Heupel continued. "His ability to communicate and be real with you, extremely confident in who he is, and very excited to have him part of our program."



Williams signed with Tennessee on Wednesday morning, and he will join several of the early enrollees in Knoxville.

"Just being around the amazing coaching staff and and looking forward to to seeing what Knoxville holds for me," Williams previously told Volunteer Country about what he was most excited about.

Williams intercepted seven passes and totaled over 50 tackles this fall in the Junior College ranks.