Vols Analyst Takes On-Field Role at Miami Ohio

Josh Heupel built a strong support staff during his initial off-season with the Vols, and he is going to have to place another key piece, as Special Teams Analyst Jacob Bronowski will leave to take the role of Special Teams Coordinator for the Miami Ohio RedHawks.

Bronowski worked alongside Mike Ekeler this year to build Tennessee's special teams unit into a strength for the program. Tennessee finished the regular season second overall in the SEC in overall special teams.

Prior to coming to Knoxville, Bronowski worked with Heupel in Olrando at UCF as a special teams analyst.

Watching him this fall on the sidelines, it was apparent his passion for the game is extensive as he was consistently involved with everything Ekeler and the Special Teams unit was doing. Keep in mind Ekeler also coaches outside linebackers, so Bronowksi's help was piovtal to the success of the unit. Ekeler commented on Bronowski's departure earlier on social media.

Bronowski is widely regarded as one of the fastest rising young coaches in the league, so it is unlikely this is his last significant jump.