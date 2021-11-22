Vols DB Target Christian Harrison Announces Commitment Date

Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison announced his top three last week, including Florida, Nebraska, and Tennessee. Now, less than a week later, Harrison has announced when the date of his commitment will be.

Prior to his public reveal of the top three last week, Harrison broke down each contender with Sports Illustrated.

"So, Tennessee, that staff has shown a lot of love and interest in me," Harrison said at the time. "Every week we are on the phone like twice a week or so. They are always checking up on me and seeing what and how I am doing. They can see me playing early as a freshman, and they have been telling me early as a corner and as a nickel some. Them being in the SEC, I would be playing at the highest level of football against the best of the best, and the Tennessee staff as a whole has a lot of experience. Coach Martinez has put 45 guys in the league in the 20 years he has been coaching, so he has a lot of experience to help me get to where I want to go. Right now, I can see Tennessee is on the rise and everything going on with hiring coach Heupel and the whole staff, so I just see good things in the future for Tennessee. Once they bring a couple of recruiting classes, they are going to be competing for SEC championships real soon."

Florida, who parted ways with Dan Mullen, is something Harrison was not prepared for, but he did previously address the Gators and the potential of a coaching impacting his view of them.

"Florida, growing up as a kid, and now, they have been one of my dream schools," Harrison said last week. "They put many guys in the league. Last year it was Marco Wilson, the year before that, it was C.J. Henderson, and they aren't really having a good year right now, but I feel like with the recruiting classes coming, my class as well, it could change things around a lot. It is Florida, so they are always going to get back to that championship level real soon. Their staff has a lot of experience, and Coach McGriff has been everywhere and could get me where I want to go."

"You know, they had a coaching change with firing Coach Grantham, but I am not sure, I think Coach McGriff got moved up to defensive coordinator for right now. I think that staff will stay, but if anything were to happen with them, I would still rock out with Florida. With that team being in my top three and always being my dream school since I was a kid, we will just have to see what happens in the next few weeks."

The Huskers round out the top three, and he likes what he has seen and heard from Scott Frost's program.

"Nebraska, their whole staff, has a lot of experience," Harrison said. "There is a lot of history at Nebraska. Coach Fisher, the DB coach, has been recruiting me, and he played nine years in the NFL as a DB, so he has a lot of experience with that. He knows everything about the DB position, so he can teach me exactly what I need to know to get me to that next level. A lot of the guys in their secondary are from Atlanta, and I know some of those guys, so I have a little connection right there."

featured image via Christian Harrison's instagram.