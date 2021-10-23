Vols DB Target Harrison Talks Visits, Recent Offer

Tennessee hosted Woodward Academy (Ga.) defensive back Christian Harrison two weekends ago for the South Carolina game, then shortly after, the Volunteers staff offered him, which led him to return to Knoxville for the matchup against Ole Miss. On Thursday night, after a big win over Forest Park (Ga.), Harrison discussed his visits and thoughts on Tennessee.

Overall, for Harrison, getting to experience the environment was great, but after his recent de-commitment from Liberty, he has to forge new relationships with coaches, and he enjoyed the time with Tennessee's staff in Knoxville. "I liked the time with the coaches," Harrison said about what stood out about his recent trips to Knoxville. "They are a new coaching staff, and I feel like they are going up, and I can see they have something good to be a part of. That is what I liked."

"They are good guys," Harrison added. "They like my physicality off the line, pressing and play off-man and stuff at corner."

The experience of Willie Martinez and Tim Banks stands out to the son of former NFL great Rodney Harrison.

"He has a lot of experience," Harrison said about Willie Martinez. "He has been all over the place, so I know he can get me to where I need to go and stuff. Coach Banks has a lot of experience as well, so that is what I like the most about them."

During the trips to Tennessee, Harrison was able to see a potential fit with the Tennessee defense.

"I have watched Alontae Taylor a lot, and I feel like we have similar builds, kind of similar playing style, and I kind of see myself playing that position, with a lot of man coverage and off-man," Harrison said.

The Peach State standout had to wait a little bit for the offer from the Vols, but it was worth it in the end.

"Man, I was so excited," Harrison said about finally getting the offer from Tennessee. "They were passing the phone around to all the coaches, and finally the phone got passed to the head coach, and I was shocked. I told my parents, and we were all happy. Tennessee is a big-time team."

Harrison is already planning to return to Knoxville in the future.

"I am trying to plan an official to Tennessee for probably sometime in November or December," he said.

As far as a decision timeline, he is not exactly sure when it could happen, but he has something in mind.

"I am taking it day-by-day, step-by-step, but I would say sometime in mid to late-November is when I would like to make a decision," he said. "I have some time right now."

He has other schools such as Auburn, which he will visit next weekend, Washington, Louisville, and Missouri all expressing interest in him, but when it comes to making a decision, it is pretty simple on what he is looking for in his recruitment.

"They have to recruit me hard and talk to my family and me," Harrison said on this. "I am big on family, so I have to have my parents and family liking them, so that is what it is going to take to get me."