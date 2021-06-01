Suspended Vols Freshmen Return to Team Activities

In March, Tennessee Linebacker Aaron Willis was suspended for his involvement in an incident at Stokely Residence Hall, along with three other players. Willis was not with the team through the spring, but he is back in the Orange and White today, working with the team in the weight room. A program official has confirmed that he is back with the team, as well as suspended quarterback Kaidon Salter. It has not been a well kept secret that both were expected back, but it is still big news for the Vols, as the two players were the offensive and defensive crown jewel of the 2021 reclass.

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at Stokely Hall involving football student-athletes," a Tennessee spokesperson said at the time of the incident. "The individuals involved in the incident have been suspended indefinitely from football activities pending further review of the matter by the university.”

“There’s high expectations to represent Tennessee football. We’ll continue to support those kids and will later share more information,” Josh Heupel would later state. After which, he would discuss that the players involved were earning their way back to the team. It appears Salter and Willis have done enough to earn their spot back.

Martavius French and Isaac Washington were also a part of the incident and suspsended indefinitely. French and Washington have both entered the transfer portal following the incident.

Coming out of high school, Willis a prospect Sports Illustrated was very high on. His eval states: Willis has head-turning striking ability as an ultra-aggressive second level prospect. The compact frame could limit the amount of time he spends as a true edge prospect at the next level but the short-area power and comfort playing in space could eventually help him develop into three-down territory in college. At a minimum, he has special teams ace traits to his name.

SI All-American was also high on Salter: "Salter has the quickness, big arm and all the raw tools to develop in a suitable Power 5 quarterback. With some more work on his motion off the field, and some added weight he’ll have a chance to compete for a job early in his college career."