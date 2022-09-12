Vols LB Beasley 'A Different Player' to Start 2022

Tennessee's defense was quickly questioned in week one after not getting a sack on the quarterback against Ball State. After early struggles against Pitt, the Vols defense responded in a big way, and linebacker Aaron Beasley was a key factor in that.

Following the 34-27 victory, Josh Heupel had high praise for the fourth-year linebacker.

"Yeah, different player. I think he had a full offseason and really bought in," Heupel said of Beasley. "His mental and physical maturity is so much different than it was a year ago. His movement skills are completely different. He’s transformed his body. Year 2 in our system, he has a much better understanding. His keys are taking him to the play and he’s not thinking, he’s anticipating, seeing and reacting extremely quickly. Because of all of those factors, he’s playing the game in a different way than he did a year ago."

Beasley led the team with 14 total tackles, a tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, and a pass breakup on the day against the Panthers.

Beasley's career day also caught the attention of his teammates following the win over Pitt.

"Aaron Beasley is a great player," defensive lineman Omari Thomas said on Saturday night. "He is being more of a leader this year. He is locked into what we are doing as a team. It is showing that he is a great player, and that he is going to help us. He played very well tonight."

Beasley already has 22 total tackles through two games for the Vols. He was listed as a co-starter ahead of the week one matchup with Ball State, but with the absence of Juwan Mitchell, Beasley has made the most of his opportunity.

He will look to continue to build on a solid start to the 2022 season as the Vols take on Akron at home on Saturday night.