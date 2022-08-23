Vols LB Suspended Indefinitely After Arrest

Tennessee redshirt sophomore linebacker William Mohan has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Josh Heupel after getting arrested on Sunday, Volquest Rivals first reported.

Mohan was arrested Sunday on a warrant after officers responded to a domestic disturbance.

Below is the WVLT report of the incident, as first reported by Volquest.

"KPD officers spoke with the victim, who told police she had invited Mohan over, but she realized he was drunk when arrived. She told officers she rushed him to her room so her roommates would not wake up.

Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly began calling her derogatory terms.

Mohan became angry and used one hand to grab her face and the other to choke the victim, the report stated. The victim told police that Mohan reportedly choked the victim by grabber her and pulling her towards him.

The victim told police she screamed, escaped Mohan’s grasp and grabbed an iron from her desk, asking Mohan to leave. The report stated that he refused, and the victim went into the kitchen to grab a kitchen knife.

When the victim returned to the bedroom with a knife in hand, she told Mohan to leave again. The report stated that Mohan walked up to her and used one hand to grab her throat and the other to take the knife away.

At this point, one of the victim’s roommates entered the bedroom and also told Mohan to leave, according to the report. The victim told police that Mohan did leave but shortly afterward started calling her and knocking on her door again.“

Mohan transferred to Tennessee in May of 2021 from Michigan after recording just one tackle as a freshman, and the former Wolverine didn't make much of an impact last fall. He totaled nine tackles in 12 games played.

However, Mohan was expected to be a big part of Tennessee's special teams and be a key piece to the Vols' linebacker depth.

The Vols' linebacker room takes a hit depth-wise, but Tennessee still has plenty of talent in the middle of the defense with Jeremy Banks, Juwan Mitchell, Aaron Beasley and freshman Elijah Herring.

Photo Credit: Calvin Mattheis of the Knoxville News Sentinel