Vols Lose Receivers Coach Kodi Burns to NFL

Josh Heupel's inaugural staff appeared to be intact going into the Spring of Year Two on Rocky Top, but that now may not be the case.

According to multiple reports, including our partners at Football Scoop, Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns is likely to be on the move to the NFL to join first-year head coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints.

"Burns, part of a Vols’ coaching staff that helped Tennessee to a record-setting year of offensive production, is expected to join the New Orleans Saints’ staff, per sources," John Brice of Football Scoop wrote.

Since the initial reports, multiple sources confirmed to Volunteer Country this move is likely to happen in the coming days.

Burns's role at New Orleans is unclear at this stage, but he is likely to fill the wide receivers coach role as Curtis Allen, the Saints’ previous wide receivers coach under , was not retained by Dennis Allen.

During his time at Tennessee to this point, Burns has been responsible for helping Tennessee land four coveted wide receiver recruits, including Kaleb Webb, Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White, and Cameron Miller.

Burns did have some third down play-calling input this past fall as well, and if he does in fact leave Knoxville, it will leave Josh Heupel with a little over a month to fill the position before Spring Practice begins in late March.

Kelsey Pope, the assistant wide receivers coach, is already inside of the program and has been considered a rising star by many in the business and could be an inside candidate to monitor if Burns opts for the NFL in the end.