Skip to main content

Vols Lose Receivers Coach Kodi Burns to NFL

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Josh Heupel's inaugural staff appeared to be intact going into the Spring of Year Two on Rocky Top, but that now may not be the case. 

According to multiple reports, including our partners at Football Scoop, Wide Receivers Coach Kodi Burns is likely to be on the move to the NFL to join first-year head coach Dennis Allen and the New Orleans Saints. 

"Burns, part of a Vols’ coaching staff that helped Tennessee to a record-setting year of offensive production, is expected to join the New Orleans Saints’ staff, per sources," John Brice of Football Scoop wrote. 

Since the initial reports, multiple sources confirmed to Volunteer Country this move is likely to happen in the coming days. 

Burns's role at New Orleans is unclear at this stage, but he is likely to fill the wide receivers coach role as Curtis Allen, the Saints’ previous wide receivers coach under , was not retained by Dennis Allen.

Read More

During his time at Tennessee to this point, Burns has been responsible for helping Tennessee land four coveted wide receiver recruits, including Kaleb Webb, Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White, and Cameron Miller. 

Burns did have some third down play-calling input this past fall as well, and if he does in fact leave Knoxville, it will leave Josh Heupel with a little over a month to fill the position before Spring Practice begins in late March. 

Kelsey Pope, the assistant wide receivers coach, is already inside of the program and has been considered a rising star by many in the business and could be an inside candidate to monitor if Burns opts for the NFL in the end. 

 

 

Kodi Burns
Football

Vols Lose Receivers Coach Kodi Burns to NFL

By Matt Ray
25 seconds ago
99B6AAE1-69C4-439B-9104-FC9B71FD9D09
Baseball

Vol Baseball Evaluations, Grades Following Series Sweep Powered By Strong Sunday Performance

By Jack Foster
9 hours ago
IMG_0361
Baseball

Watch: Tony Vitello Recaps Series Sweeping Shutout Win Over Georgia Southern

By Jack Foster
15 hours ago
A9973B4E-8176-4287-BD10-09B6A7B14B1E
Baseball

Tennessee Baseball Completes the Series Sweep Over Georgia Southern

By Jack Foster
15 hours ago
BACC8D24-D143-4264-A283-4DD0CA94974C
Baseball

Meet the New Side of Evan Russell: A Calming Presence for Tennessee’s Hot Rod Pitching Staff

By Jake Nichols
15 hours ago
FMEMXR1VEAErfPf
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Suffer Fifth Consecutive Road Loss to No. 1 South Carolina

By Jack Foster
16 hours ago
98FE186D-1738-4760-8926-A7E9DEE3853F
Baseball

PHOTO GALLERY: Tennessee dismantles Georgia Southern 14-0 for first series sweep of 2022

By Jake Nichols
17 hours ago
7BDCE60C-EBB8-4FC8-937F-E3F221BFCF31
Baseball

Game Notes, Live Updates, Score: No. 19 Tennessee, Georgia Southern Game Three

By Jack Foster
21 hours ago