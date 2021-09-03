Vols' QB Bailey Partners With NEGU in NIL Deal to Raise Awareness for Childhood Cancer

Tennessee Volunteers second-year quarterback Harrison Bailey has remained quiet on his NIL movements since the new legislation went into effect on July 1st. This is largely because Bailey, his family, and his BT8 management and marketing team have been working to finalize an initiative that the young quarterback holds close to his heart.

Bailey will partner with NEGU to promote awareness of childhood cancer through T-shirt sales, and half of the proceeds from the white Team NEGU shirts will go to the foundation itself. The term NEGU is an acronym for Never Ever Give Up and is centered on inspiring kids that are battling childhood cancer.

Bailey passed over other opportunities to ensure that he would have this partnership with NEGU firmly in place, as it was his priority focus in terms of name, image, and likeness.

This is something Bailey has been an avid supporter of his since high school days at Marietta, and he can always be seen wearing a blue wrist bracelet, as featured in the image above, in support of the initiative.

The news comes with the launch of a website and personal brand, "HB," which he will utilize across all social media platforms.

To view all of Bailey's merchandise and new website, click here.

"I was first introduced to NEGU my senior year at the Elite 11," Bailey said in a video release on the new website. "They spoke about the story about how the organization started, kids fighting cancer together, they always told each other to never ever give up. I am Harrison Bailey, I am launching my brand HB, and the proceeds of this shirt will be donated to the NEGU foundation. Go Vols!"

The first one hundred orders will come with a signed "HB" shirt.