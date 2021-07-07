Vols QB Bailey Signs With BT8 Management for NIL Representation

Tennessee Volunteer QB Harrison Bailey is entrenched in a position battle heading into fall camp, but he just made a big off-field move. Bailey has signed with BT8 Management for NIL representation.

BT8 Management is a marketing and management company based in Atlanta. The group was founded by Atlanta native, Darrin Hood. BT8 stand for Behind The 8-Ball and below is more info about the company.

“BT8 MANAGEMENT IS A FULL SERVICE SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT MANAGEMENT AND MARKETING COMPANY. WE PROVIDE EFFECTIVE SOLUTIONS DESIGNED TO ENHANCE THE PROFESSIONAL CAREERS OF OUR CLIENTS. BT8 OFFERS AN ARRAY OF SERVICES WHICH WILL LEAD TO A WIDER CLIENTELE BASE AND DEMOGRAPHIC.”

Bailey joins fellow stars Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma) and Nolan Smith (Georgia) in signing with the company.

Bailey has yet to announce an NIL deal, as he has been selective with all opportunities presented but it is likely one will be announced in the weeks following this announcement.

Coming out of high school at Marietta, Bailey was projected by several outlets to have the most value of any player in the 2020 recruiting class based on NIL projections at the time.

Bailey’s camp has been preparing for these opportunities for years, so look for big news from the quarterback in the future.

