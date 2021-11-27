Vols QB Did Not Participate in Senior Day Activities

Tennessee has turned to Virginia Tech transfer redshirt senior quarterback Hendon Hooker to handle the starting quarterback duties this year, and Hooker has been incredible.

With Hooker eligible to enter the 2022 NFL Draft, a lot of questions were circling around whether or not Hooker would take part in Senior Day activities before kickoff of the final regular season game against Vanderbilt.

That being said, Hendon Hooker did not participate in Senior day activities prior to kickoff.

Hooker ranks among the top of SEC quarterbacks in many categories, specifically QB rating as 'Hendo Cinco' ranks second behind Bryce Young. The Virginia Tech transfer has been the first Vol quarterback to have a firm grasp on the job, and play the position efficiently, since Josh Dobbs in the Butch Jones era.

It is still remained to be seen if Hooker will come back to Tennessee next season or not, but the fact that No. 5 did not participate in Senior Day activities is a good sign for Vol Nation hopefuls who want Hooker back next year.

