Vols RB Status Reportedly in Doubt for Saturday's Contest Against Pitt

The status of Tennessee running back Tiyon Evans is in doubt for Saturday's game against Pitt.

Tennessee will take the field against Pittsburgh on Saturday for the 'Johnny Majors Classic,' but the Vols could be without one of their biggest offensive playmakers from Week 1 in Tiyon Evans, according to a report from Jimmy Hyams.

On Wednesday afternoon, a source close to this situation confirmed to VR2 on SI that Evans status was a question for Saturday's contest, but reiterated that there are still possible situations that could see him find the field on Saturday. However, Hyams's report suggests that Evans will likely not participate for Tennessee.

Hyams's report also stated that Jimmy Holiday and Ramel Keyton were absent from Thursday's contest due to COVID-19 issues, but he would later correct this as Holiday did play on Thursday night, and he was listed as a participant in Tennessee's final book.

Heupel declined comment on the status of any of his players for Saturday's Johnny Majors Classic during Thursday morning's media availability, stating that all decisions like that will be made on Saturday morning.

One of the most significant bright spots in Tennessee's play against Bowling Green in the season opener was the run game, and Evans played a big role in that department. The Hartsville, South Carolina native rumbled for 116 yards on 16 carries and a score last Thursday, boasting a 7.3 yards per carry mark in the process. Evans' counterpart in Tennessee's backfield, Jabari Small, had a nice day as well. The smaller, more elusive back of the two matched Evans' 116 yard total on 22 carries and added a touchdown to his stat line as well in Tennessee's win.

The Vols backfield shined in Week 1, but they did it against lowly Bowling Green. Jabari Small and Tennessee's backfield depth will meet a tougher test on Saturday in Pitt, as the Panthers managed to hold UMass' rushing attack to a mere 42 yards on 27 carries in Week 1. Jaylen Wright will be a guy the Vols look to as the second option behind Small, if Evans is not able to go for Saturday's contest.

