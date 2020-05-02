Watch: Multiple Vol Football Players Send Words of Encouragement and Support to Young Lady Battling Cancer

Brian Maurer went on record today and discussed his battle with depression and anxiety, but just yesterday the young Volunteer signal-caller organized a show of support for a young lady named Kaitlin Peltz from Ocala (FL) who is in her second battle with cancer.

Maurer, JT Shrout, Warren Burrell, Eric Gray, Jimmy Holiday, Velus Jones Jr., and Michael Bitner all recorded a personal video, which was compiled together, and sent to Kaitlin with a message about her battle.

Maurer tweeted the videos out in a thread from his Twitter account, and said, "Kaitlin Peltz is a 16 year old girl from Ocala Florida who is battling Cancer for the 2nd time in her life , Kaitlin Vol nation stands with you."

You can watch the videos below

It is times like these that athletes using their platforms to touch the lives of others matter even more. Each player ended their message with the words, " Kaitlin Strong." That is something everyone on every team can get behind.