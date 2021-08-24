Vols' Senior Trio Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors

The preseason All-SEC teams, released on Tuesday afternoon, saw SEC coaches recognize senior offensive lineman Cade Mays, senior punter Paxton Brooks and senior defensive back Alontae Taylor by selecting the trio for the honor. The official tweet from the @Vol_Football Twitter page can be found below:

Mays comes into his senior year hoping to build off of a solid junior campaign that saw the Knoxville native start seven games and play a total of 478 offensive snaps. The experienced offensive lineman is likely to start primarily inside this fall, although he has experience with playing at tackle as well.

Brooks comes into the 2021 season looking to continue his impressive play on Rocky Top, as the Lexington, South Carolina native has averaged just under 43 yards per punt and 61.2 yards per kickoff. Brooks' junior season saw him average 43.6 yards per punt, a stat that was good enough to finish fourth in the SEC during the 2020 season.

The Tennessee Football secondary captain, Alontae Taylor, enters his senior year looking to cap off a solid career with the orange and white, as the Manchester, Tennessee native has accumulated 102 tackles over the past three seasons. Taylor's junior campaign saw him play 234 of 439 total snaps in coverage with zero touchdowns allowed in the process according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vols' senior trio not only made their presence known in the coaches eyes this preseason, as all three also earned All-SEC honors by the media back in July during the SEC Media Days.

The full list of players selected for the 2021 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team can be found here.

