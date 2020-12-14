Vols Starting WR Announces Intentions to Enter Name in Transfer Portal

Brandon Johnson has been at Tennessee for five years, playing four seasons, and leading the Vols in receiving during the 2017 season. However, his time has came to a close in Knoxville.

Johnson just announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal, but it is unclear if he will play out the final game for Tennessee. Below is what he wrote on Twitter.

Over the course of his career, Johnson has caught 79 passes for 969 yards and one touchdown. He made a highlight reel catch earlier this season that was featured on Sports Center, but now he will look to transfer. Sources have indicated that a reunion at Arkansas State with Butch Jones could be possible.