Vols WR Cedric Tillman Announces Latest NIL Deal

During the 2021 season, Alontae Taylor was the "Cookie Monster on the Vols roster via an NIL deal with Moonshine Mountain Cookies. This year the "Cookie Monster" will be star wide receiver Cedric Tillman. 

Last year Taylor had to secure an interception for Vols fans to get two free cookies, but this year, Tillman has to catch two touchdown passes in a game for fans to cash in on the NIL opportunity. 

Tillman caught a touchdown in nine games last fall, but he only caught two or more touchdowns in two of those games. However, as Hendon Hooker's undoubted favorite target heading into the season, Tillman should get plenty of opportunities to haul in passes. 

Taylor picked off passes in two games last year, so technically, had Tillman had this deal last year, fans would have cashed in the same amount of times. 

Tillman enters the season as a contender for the Biletnikoff award, and he knows that the receiver room, himself included have room to grow.

"Becoming a complete overall receiver," Tillman said at SEC Media Days on where improvement can be made. "Working on the little things that people may not notice from watching on the TV. For the other receivers on the team, they are taking the same approach and working on their hands and their running. I want to see the receivers working hard and representing the team well this year.”

