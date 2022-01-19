Vols WR Jalin Hyatt Using NIL To Give Back to Youth With Jersey Auction

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jalin Hyatt has been a fan favorite since before arriving on campus as a member of the 2020 class, and his latest NIL move should only help solidify that for the foreseeable future.

The second-year receiver is auctioning off his Music City Bowl game jersey, with the proceeds set to be split between the Knox County Parks & Recreation and the Richland County Parks & Recreation to benefit the youth. Richland County is where Hyatt grew up playing football and other sports in South Carolina.

"The proceeds will be applied to the department's scholarship program to help families that may need help with participation fees and/or safe, reliable equipment," Hyatt said about the auction. "I believe that getting involved in team sports can positively impact the lives of the youth. I want ALL kids to have the same opportunity to experience the life lessons, healthy lifestyle, and fun experiences that come with being part of youth sports. I know that these team experiences could eventually create life-changing opportunities in education and personal growth. I want all kids to have a chance regardless of their financial situation. Please consider the cause and impact of this auction more than you consider the name on the jersey. Together, we can make a difference."

Hyatt caught three passes, including a late game score in the Music City Bowl. The jersey he is auctioning off is the actual game worn jersey. You can bid on it by clicking the link here.

In a world where NIL is all about making money, Hyatt's initiative is one that shows where his heart lies and should be applauded. He also has a lot of interest in starting camps in the future to give back to the youth.

Hyatt caught 21 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns during his second season on Rocky Top. He is expected to have a major role in Tennessee's offense in 2022.