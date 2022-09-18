Vols Zip Past Akron With Complete Offensive Performance

Tennessee hosted Akron in a sold-out Neyland Stadium on Saturday, defeating the Zips 63-6.

Akron didn't have answers for Tennessee's offense, a unit that posted nine touchdowns in a complete effort from start to finish.

Tennessee didn't start as quickly as they did against Ball State, failing to score on their opening drive. However, Hooker and company soon found their rhythm, finding the end zone on their second drive of the game with a Jaylen Wright two-yard score.

Wright looked good taking over the de facto number one RB role in the offense with Jabari Small exiting the game after the second play from scrimmage and failing to return. Unfortunately for Tennessee, the injuries didn't stop with Small. Star wide receiver Cedric Tillman got hurt when an Akron defender hit his leg hard when the Vols wideout was making an eight-yard open-field reception. Tillman immediately grabbed his leg and stayed on the field for a while, ultimately limping off on his own power. Like Small, Tillman did not return, but unlike Small, Tennessee quickly ruled out Tillman as his injury appeared to be much more severe.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel had little to say on both players' injuries after the game, noting that he is simply hopeful nothing is serious.

"With Ced, we don't know yet at this point. We're hopeful. Same thing with Jabari," Heupel shared regarding the injuries. "We held him (Small) from that point on out of the football game because of the scoreboard. Going to get those guys some treatment."

The two offensive playmakers were gone from the game by the midway point of the second quarter. The Vols had tacked on two more scores in between Small and Tillman's injuries with an impressive touchdown run from freshman Dylan Sampson on an option and a bomb from Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt. Sampson's score was his first of two on the night. The freshman cashed in well on the opportunity he had due to Small's injury and turned in a highly efficient campaign of eight carries for 57 yards and two scores.

"Saw the same things that we see from him every single day," Heupel said when asked about Sampson. "Consistent, understands what we're doing. He's a young guy that showed up in June and has, at that position, probably grasped what we're doing better than anybody I've been around. He is good in pass protection and understanding. Dynamic with the ball in his hands and understands blocking schemes... he's a really good back."

No campaigns were as efficient as Jalin Hyatt's, though. The junior wideout exploded for 166 yards and two touchdowns on five catches. The yardage marked a career-high for No. 11, who has come a long way since last year.

"No shortcuts," Heupel said on the way Hyatt has worked since last season. "Guy that wanted to be great a year ago and then worked to be great this entire offseason. He's confident, he understands. I trust him. Our coaching staff trusts him. If he's telling you something that he sees on the field, you can take it to the bank. He understands what we're doing, and he's made a bunch of big time plays. His best football is still out there, and he's going to keep chasing it. I'm really proud with the way he played tonight."

Last week, Hyatt was used primarily in quick and intermediate routes so that Hooker could quickly get rid of the ball against a daunting Pittsburgh front seven. This week, Hyatt showed he could make big plays, scoring on a deep 57-yard reception going down the sideline and taking a slant route 48 yards to the house. Hyatt's speed, big play-making capability and nice hands have been on full display through three games this season. The Irmo, South Carolina native is proving he can be a top target in the electric Volunteer offense.

Hyatt and Sampson's four total scores combined with two short yardage touchdowns from Jaylen Wright to give UT their first six scores of the night. After the Vols led 42-0, Heupel opted to bring in the backups. The offensive depth showed out under the lights led by Joe Milton III, who once again demonstrated how much better his accuracy has gotten since last fall. The former Michigan Wolverine delivered two touchdown strikes in relief of Hooker, connecting with Ramel Keyton for a 57-yard bomb and hitting Walker Merrill across the field for a 38-yard touchdown.

Milton's performances against Ball State and Akron have undoubtedly proved the senior has improved from a year ago and show that, like many other positions on the Tennessee offense, the Vols have sufficient depth at the quarterback position.

Defensively, Jeremy Banks made the play of the game, forcing a fumble inside the five-yard-line that resulted in a Tennessee touchback. Akron wide receiver Daniel George had his number called for an end around and was abruptly met by Banks and Byron Young, the former of which punched the ball out. LaTrell Bumphus fell on it in the end zone and the Vols prevented the Zips from scoring, something that looked destined to happen the way Akron had successfully moved the chains on the drive.

Tim Banks often rotated his players in the second half, and Tennessee's depth at linebacker made the most of it, with Elijah Herring recording a pair of sacks on a single Akron possession in the third quarter.

Banks' unit finished the day without allowing a touchdown for the first time since the Tennessee Tech game of 2021 that also occurred in Week 3.

The Vols defense finished the game with four sacks, 11 tackles for loss and one forced turnover, with all four sacks coming in back-to-back Akron drives in the late third and early fourth quarter.

Tennessee's night saw unfortunate injuries and an ejection to WR Jimmy Calloway for throwing punches at an Akron player. Still, looking at it from a broad perspective, it was a positive night for the Volunteers. The Vols did what they were supposed to do, and the performances from Jalin Hyatt and Dylan Sampson–players whose roles would dramatically become more significant if Tillman and Small were to miss time–were highly inspiring.

The 15th-ranked Vols now move to 3-0 for the first time in six seasons, with Florida coming to Knoxville next Saturday.

Like the Akron game, next week's game will take place in a sold-out Neyland Stadium, although the stakes and excitations will be much, much higher.

"Tomorrow, you wake up and you are on to the next one," Heupel said when talking about Florida Week coming up. "Same routine for us... control the controllables at a really high level this week. Great thing is that there is going to be a bunch of noise around this game. Our fan base is excited for this one and our players should be, too. Our preparation has got to take us to opening kickoff and make sure we are ready to play."

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.