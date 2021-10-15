    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Tennessee Handles Gamecocks, Primed for Tough Test in Ole Miss

    Tennessee has handled its last two SEC opponents, but a Saturday night primetime bout with Ole Miss is a recipe for a nail-biter.
    Author:

    Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap Tennessee's 45-20 win over South Carolina, going over the second straight impressive offensive performance from the Vols. As for Week 7, Ole Miss is coming to town, and Jake expects a high-scoring, close affair in a sold out, Checkered Neyland that will host the return of former Tennessee head coach Lane Kiffin.

    Listen to the full podcast below: 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    usatsi_10326703
    Football

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Tennessee Handles Gamecocks, Primed for Tough Test in Ole Miss

    35 seconds ago
    Walter Nolen
    Football

    Top Defender Nolen, Elite QBs Headline Massive Visit Weekend for Vols

    4 hours ago
    JosiahJordanJames Oct 14 Availability
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi Talk to Media

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16729414_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Tennessee Unveils Uniform Combo For Ole Miss

    16 hours ago
    Tiyon Evans
    Football

    Vols Reportedly Without Star RB on Saturday for Ole Miss

    4 hours ago
    Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time in Ole Miss Week
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for Final Time in Ole Miss Week

    19 hours ago
    Walter Nolen
    Recruiting

    Nation’s Top Defender Set to Visit Vols for Ole Miss

    21 hours ago
    245131802_4769059906471326_4926171731225337525_n
    Football

    Look: Photos of Walter Nolen from Powell-Campbell County

    Oct 14, 2021