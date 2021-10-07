    • October 7, 2021
    VR2 on SI Podcast: Vols Blew Out Mizzou, South Carolina Next?

    Host Jack Foster and Jake Nichols recap Tennessee-Mizzou and look ahead to Tennessee-South Carolina
    Listen to the podcast below to hear a full recap of Tennessee's blowout win over the Missouri Tigers last Saturday, focusing on the success in the running game as well as the rush defense. Jack and Jake also take a look at the Vols' Week 6 matchup, as this Saturday presents a ho-hum SEC opponent in South Carolina, but the Gamecocks look far from capable of handling the Volunteers in Knoxville. (Listen to the full pod below):

    VR2 on SI Podcast: Vols Blew Out Mizzou, South Carolina Next?

