VR2 on SI Podcast: Vols Blew Out Mizzou, South Carolina Next?

Listen to the podcast below to hear a full recap of Tennessee's blowout win over the Missouri Tigers last Saturday, focusing on the success in the running game as well as the rush defense. Jack and Jake also take a look at the Vols' Week 6 matchup, as this Saturday presents a ho-hum SEC opponent in South Carolina, but the Gamecocks look far from capable of handling the Volunteers in Knoxville. (Listen to the full pod below):

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Also follow our graphic design expert and newest addition to the team, Trenton on Twitter by clicking the link. He is the founder of Bond Edits, and he is one of the brightest young names in the game!

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.