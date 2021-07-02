Sports Illustrated home
VR2 on SI Special Edition Podcast: Vols OL Parker Ball Discusses NIL Opportunities, Brand

A new world of college athletics is upon us with the dawn of the Name, Image, and Likeness era in full swing. College athletes are finally able to make money in a variety of ways, and Tennessee offensive lineman Parker Ball took full advantage of early opportunities.

Tonight, he made a special appearance on the VR2 on SI podcast to discuss his early opportunities, his brand, and his plans moving forward. Ball spends five minutes breaking it down below.

Football

