VR2 on SI Special Edition Podcast: Vols OL Parker Ball Discusses NIL Opportunities, Brand
A new world of college athletics is upon us with the dawn of the Name, Image, and Likeness era in full swing. College athletes are finally able to make money in a variety of ways, and Tennessee offensive lineman Parker Ball took full advantage of early opportunities.
Tonight, he made a special appearance on the VR2 on SI podcast to discuss his early opportunities, his brand, and his plans moving forward. Ball spends five minutes breaking it down below.