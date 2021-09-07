VR2 on SI Weekly College Football Pick'Em Contest

College Football season is in full swing, and the competition was fierce in week one, with Ole Miss and Louisville set to close out the week. While the competition was heated on the field, we plan to utilize this college pick'em contest to turn the heat up off the field on a weekly basis. We are excited to announce a weekly college football pick'em centered around our readers.

The Rules- Read carefully. Picks must be sent in before 11:00 a.m. on the day of the first game via social media to one of our main accounts on either Facebook or Twitter. We will make sure the schedule reflects a Thursday or Friday game if there is one. Picks must be sent in full. You must follow the VR2 on SI account on Facebook and Twitter to be eligible for the prizes and you must participate each week to be eligible for season prizes. The weekly games will be shared to each platform, so if you do not have one of the social media platforms, just tell us when you send in your first week's picks. Changes to picks will be granted on certain conditions, such as a COVID outbreak within a program or an injury to a key player announced prior to the time that picks must be in. We will not send a notice for this, and it will be up to you to track this and notify us of a change in a pick.

The Prizes- The weekly winner will receive $10 via Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal, or a $10 e-gift card of your choice. The first person to have a week of perfect picks will receive $50 via Venmo, Cash App, or PayPal or $50 e-gift card of your choice. Winners will also get a shoutout from our social media accounts.

The Games:

Illinois at Virginia

Oregon at Ohio State

Western Kentucky at Army

South Carolina at East Carolina

Pittsburgh at Tennessee

Rutgers at Syracuse

Georgia Southern at Florida Atlantic

Iowa at Iowa State

Appalachian State at Miami (FL)

Texas at Arkansas

Memphis at Arkansas State

Missouri at Kentucky

Washington at Michigan

BYU at Utah

San Diego State at Arizona

Our Picks: