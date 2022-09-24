Watch: College GameDay Staff Picks Tennessee-Florida

Knoxville was host for ESPN's flagship college football show College GameDay this morning. The show was live from Ayres Hall lawn on UTK's Campus as Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee and others entertained thousands of Tennessee fans.

There were many highlights from the morning, but arguably the best highlight, especially for UT fans, was the pick segment to conclude the show.

All but Herbstreit picked Tennessee to defeat Florida, including guest picker Bianca Belair, who is a Knoxville native and current WWE Raw Women's Champion. Lee Corso brought out Smokey when picking the Vols before putting a Smokey mascot head on his shoulders.

The entire Tennessee-Florida pick segment can be watched above.