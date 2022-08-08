Skip to main content

Watch: DL Omari Thomas Talks With the Media After Monday's Practice

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Lineman Omari Thomas met with the media on Monday morning following Tennessee's seventh practice of fall camp. The third-year defensive lineman is expected to be a pivotal part of Tennessee's defensive focus heading into 2022. You can watch the video in the player above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers

dom bailey
Recruiting

Garner: DL Dominic Bailey is the 'Most Improved Guy in the Room'

By Matt Ray7 minutes ago
Jalin Hyatt
Football

Jalin Hyatt Can Have 'A Big Year' For Vols in 2022

By Matt Ray3 hours ago
USATSI_18800166_168390308_lowres
Football

What We've Learned Through the First Week of Tennessee's Preseason Camp

By Matt Ray19 hours ago
USATSI_16458447_168390308_lowres
Baseball

How BaseVols in the League Fared This Week

By Matt Ray22 hours ago
USATSI_18453717_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Drew Gilbert and Jordan Beck Impressing Early in Rookie League

By Jack Foster23 hours ago
USATSI_18024039_168390308_lowres
Football

Notes, Observations From Tennessee's First Padded Practice of Fall Camp

By Matt RayAug 7, 2022 9:57 AM EDT
FullSizeRender
Football

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee’s First Padded Practice of Fall Camp

By Matt RayAug 7, 2022 9:43 AM EDT
3529A0C4-69B4-43A7-AA13-B64A76C8D609
Football

Top Cornerback Target Matthews Talks Vols, Looming Decision

By Matt RayAug 6, 2022 4:19 PM EDT