Former Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jauan Jennings has emerged as a nice option in the San Francisco 49ers' passing attack this season, and the VFL delivered on a huge play for the red and gold on Sunday afternoon against the Rams.

In a win and in scenario for the 49ers, they found themselves in dire straits early as they trailed the Los Angeles Rams 17-0 on the road.

However, San Francisco opened up the second half scoring two quick touchdowns, the second courtesy Jauan Jennings on a trick play thrown by do-it-all wideout Deebo Samuel.

Jennings' touchdown is his fourth on the year, and tying the game in that moment was huge for the 49ers.

On the ensuing Rams drive, VFL Emmanuel Moseley intercepted a Matthew Stafford pass to swing the momentum even further in the red and gold's direction.

If that was not enough for the VFLs in SoFi Stadium, Jennings made another play when the 49ers needed it most.

San Francisco got the ball back down seven points with 1:34 remaining and no timeouts. After a possession where the 49ers went three-and-out, a win did not look probable.

However, Samuel got the Niners in Rams territory, and from 14 yards out, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Jennings for a game-tying touchdown.

So, BOTH of Jennings scores today tied the game when San Francisco needed it most.

The 49ers and Rams are currently in overtime, and San Francisco has the ball and is driving. Jennings just hauled in another long reception to move the 49ers into field goal range.

The 49ers eventually kicked a field goal to go up three in overtime. San Francisco clinches a playoff spot over the Saints with a win over the Rams or a tie. Jennings finished his career day with six catches for 94 yards and a pair of scores.

San Francisco is in a must-win situation to get into the playoffs, as the New Orleans Saints won agains the Falcons to put the pressure on SF.

