Watch: Freshman RB Justin Williams-Thomas Talks With Media Following Practice No.2 of Fall Camp

Tennessee hit the practice field for practice number two of preseason camp on Tuesday morning. Following the practice, freshman running back Justin Williams-Thomas was made available to the media for the first time. You can watch the full video of the freshman running back above. Below is Volunteer Country's observations from the practice session. 

Hendon Hooker More Crisp

I thought Hooker had a couple of misfires yesterday, especially during the team period, but he was dialed in today. He looked especially solid going across the middle today as the Vols worked a lot of in-breaking routes during routes on air. Overall, Hooker looked more like himself

Intensity Picked Up

The intensity definitely picked up during today's settings. All of the coaching staff was high intensity, demanding perfection in every phase of every drill today. The common theme today during turning circuit and individual drills was working on bend. Tyre West was urged to finish a drill by Rodney Garner, as the Vols continue to bring the freshmen along.

Freshman Receives Praise From Ekeler

James Pearce looks to be as advertised. A former SI99 member, Pearce shows explosiveness and quick twitch. He received praise on back-to-back occasions during bag drills from Mike Ekeler. It would not be surprising for Tennessee to find a way to get him work in third down situations this fall.

Tight Ends Can Be A Factor

Miles Campbell, Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant all showed nice hands working across the middle in routes on air, and each guy certainly has the ability to run after catch. This room is progressing well under Alex Golesh and can be a weapon for the Vols offense this fall. Warren received shouting praise from Golesh after a seamless route and run after catch looked good.

Senior Bowl Rep in Attendance

Senior Bowl Director of Scouting Jim Nagy was in attendance today as the Vols turned the intensity up. He watched multiple position groups during our viewing period. He has been high on Tennessee players in the past and has invited several to Mobile over the last few years.

OT Battle Still Early

I did not have a chance to see Dayne Davis rep today at this spot, but I did see Mincey and Crawford twice. They both had solid reps that drew praise from Elarbee. Crawford looked more athletic to me today than he did last year. He has filled out well, and it should be noted he was coming off a spring JuCo season before getting to Tennessee in 2021. Mincey looked naturally athletic, and his length is evident when you see him explode and extend.

Heupel Focused on Specialists Early

Tennessee had several players repping with the returners today, and Heupel started his day on the grass by watching and instructing them during the time. He then worked his way over to the quarterbacks as routes on air began.

Jaylen Wright Out of Non-Contact Jersey

Second-year running back Jaylen Wright was out of his non-contact jersey today, but he still appeared a touch limited during our session. He received some individual attention from the strength staff and worked towards the end of the group in stretching, but definitely a sign that he is on the track to being back. 

In This Article (1)

Tennessee Volunteers
