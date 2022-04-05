Skip to main content

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee Football's Eighth Spring Practice

Tennessee Football Practice Highlights From April 5

Tennessee football took the practice field on a chilly Tuesday morning for their eighth spring practice of the offseason. 

With Jabari Small was not present, Justin Williams-Thomas and Jaylen Wright received the lion's share of the work at running back. 

The wideouts expanded their route tree a bit in Tuesday morning's spring practice, running several curls and deep routes. 

Highlights from the practice are in the video above. 

Photo Credit: Jamar Coach of Knoxville News Sentinel

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

4509B5BB-0305-40B5-9FF0-10B3FD30B954
Football

Notes and Observations from Tennessee’s Spring Practice

By Jake Nichols and Jack Foster29 minutes ago
7D02397F-93D9-49F8-9DFA-6AAA36B8CFC6
Recruiting

Coveted DB Branden Strozier Talks Latest Vols Visit, Recruitment

By Matt Ray20 hours ago
_T6_2540
Baseball

Drew Beam Rakes SEC Awards After Complete Game Shutout

By Jack Foster20 hours ago
BF036498-BDC8-4DFA-9594-A6BC9037AF8A
Baseball

Nichols: In Talent and Temperament, Tennessee Just Keeps ‘Whistling’ Along

By Jake NicholsApr 3, 2022
Drew Beam Vandy3 PG
Baseball

Watch: Drew Beam Talks Sweeping Vanderbilt, Pitching Shutout

By Riley HaltomApr 3, 2022
USATSI_16218965_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Watch: Drew Gilbert Comments on Quietened Vanderbilt Crowd

By Jack FosterApr 3, 2022
_T6_2004
Baseball

Drew Beam Leads Tennessee Past Vandy To Make Program History

By Jack FosterApr 3, 2022
USATSI_18005566_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tennessee Sweeps Vanderbilt Baseball, Basketball and Football For First Time in History

By Jack FosterApr 3, 2022