Watch: Highlights From Tennessee Football's Eighth Spring Practice

Tennessee football took the practice field on a chilly Tuesday morning for their eighth spring practice of the offseason.

With Jabari Small was not present, Justin Williams-Thomas and Jaylen Wright received the lion's share of the work at running back.

The wideouts expanded their route tree a bit in Tuesday morning's spring practice, running several curls and deep routes.

Highlights from the practice are in the video above.

Photo Credit: Jamar Coach of Knoxville News Sentinel

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.