Watch: Highlights From Tennessee's Ninth Spring Practice

Tennessee football took the practice field on a bright Thursday morning on Rocky Top for the ninth time this spring. 

Jabari Small was absent from practice for the second time, allowing more reps for Justin Williams-Thomas, Jaylen Wright and Len'Neth Whitehead. 

Christian Charles received a lot of coaching from Willie Martinez, and Byron Young and Elijah Simmons continued to display their power in drills. 

Highlights from Tennessee's ninth spring practice are in the video above.

Photo Credit: Catie McMekin: Knoxville News Sentinel

